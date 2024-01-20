West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 478 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,423. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

