West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

WF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

