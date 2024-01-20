West Family Investments Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,627. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

