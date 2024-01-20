West Family Investments Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $200.78. 3,089,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

