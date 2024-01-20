West Family Investments Inc. Has $445,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,611. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

