West Family Investments Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,785. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

