Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $128.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.20.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WAB stock opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.