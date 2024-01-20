Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

