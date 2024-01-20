Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 108,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

