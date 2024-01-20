Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,711,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

