Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $824,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. 7,509,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

