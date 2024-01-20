Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 4.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

