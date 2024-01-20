Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. 2,179,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.