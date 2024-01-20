Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.56. 6,143,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

