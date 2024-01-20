Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 202,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,476. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

