Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.28. 3,115,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

