Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,159,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

