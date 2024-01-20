Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 694 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $32,277.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 921,275 shares in the company, valued at $42,848,500.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $298.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
