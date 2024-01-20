Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 694 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $32,277.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 921,275 shares in the company, valued at $42,848,500.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $298.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

