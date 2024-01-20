Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208,525 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.50% of Wingstop worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.75. 427,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $277.08.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

