WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.43. 278,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 309,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 276.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.