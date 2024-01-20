WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.84 and last traded at $64.80. Approximately 21,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 42,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,871,000 after purchasing an additional 161,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,814,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 533,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 319,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

