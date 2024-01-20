Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Terri Duhon Purchases 119 Shares

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Terri Duhon bought 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,270.40).

WISE opened at GBX 831.80 ($10.58) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 817.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 732.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,960.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Wise plc has a one year low of GBX 488 ($6.21) and a one year high of GBX 905.80 ($11.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WISE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 687 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.13) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wise from GBX 946 ($12.04) to GBX 983 ($12.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

