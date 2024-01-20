Wolfe Research Upgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.62.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 85.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.