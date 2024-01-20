Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.
WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.25.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
