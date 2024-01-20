Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

XEL stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.