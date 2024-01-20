Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 1,914 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 371.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

