Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.94% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBSA stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

