Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 280.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $484.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $485.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

