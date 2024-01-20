Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,866 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.34 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.