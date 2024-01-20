Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $62,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,712 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,612 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,605,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,074,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,466,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.