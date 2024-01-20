Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.