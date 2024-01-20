Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $106.26.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

