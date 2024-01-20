Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Stock Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.26% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS FLIA opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

