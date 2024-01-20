Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases 826 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

