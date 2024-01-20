Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 250 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

