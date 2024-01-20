YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) and PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Head to Head Contrast

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) and PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anónima and PJSC Tatneft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anónima 5.70% 13.99% 5.79% PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anónima and PJSC Tatneft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anónima $18.76 billion 0.33 $2.23 billion $2.59 6.03 PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A $252.31 0.04

Insider and Institutional Ownership

YPF Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than PJSC Tatneft. PJSC Tatneft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF Sociedad Anónima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.2% of YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of PJSC Tatneft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YPF Sociedad Anónima and PJSC Tatneft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anónima 0 4 0 0 2.00 PJSC Tatneft 0 0 0 0 N/A

YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given YPF Sociedad Anónima’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe YPF Sociedad Anónima is more favorable than PJSC Tatneft.

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anónima beats PJSC Tatneft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power. Its gas and power operations include transportation, commercialization, and distribution of natural gas; operation of regasification terminals; conditioning, processing, and separation of natural gas; and power generation. The company had interests in 116 oil and gas fields; approximately 606 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,826 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas. It also had a retail distribution network of 1,658 YPF-branded service stations; and 17 exploration permits. In addition, the company owns and operates three refineries with combined annual refining capacity of approximately 119.7 mmbbl; approximately 2,800 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Further, it participates in 21 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 3,091 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About PJSC Tatneft

PJSC Tatneft engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Russia and internationally. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia. The company is also involved in the refining and marketing crude oil; and the purchase and sale of crude oil and refined products. In addition, it manufactures and sells equipment; operates gas station network; manufacturers fiberglass; and engages in electric power business, as well as process oil, gas, and petrochemical projects. Further, the company sells oilfield equipment, and auxiliary petrochemical related services and materials. Additionally, it is involved in the banking activities. PJSC Tatneft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Almetyevsk, Russia.

