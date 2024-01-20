Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,500 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 11.9% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $97,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.