Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF comprises about 6.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 13.97% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period.

ZECP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $26.39. 24,243 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

