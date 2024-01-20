Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

