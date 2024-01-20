ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 42,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 67,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

ZKH Group Trading Down 3.8 %

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.