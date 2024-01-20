Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,855 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

Zuora Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.