10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,889,664.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,996 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.93. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

