12,440 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

