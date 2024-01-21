23,475 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 172,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average is $183.41. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $211.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.