23,753 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.