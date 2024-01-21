3,033 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

