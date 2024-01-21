3,243 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

