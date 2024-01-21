366 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 19.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $87.70 on Friday, hitting $3,616.51. The stock had a trading volume of 235,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,355.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,123.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,289.69 and a 1 year high of $3,622.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

