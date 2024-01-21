42-coin (42) Price Reaches $32,267.56 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $56.14 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $32,267.56 or 0.77620511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00170250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009550 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

