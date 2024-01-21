4,399 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 25,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.53. 4,250,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $301.08. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

